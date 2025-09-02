MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Installed Building Products worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,671,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 530,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,905,000 after buying an additional 117,810 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 508,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 429,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,635,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,066,000 after acquiring an additional 35,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $261.97 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $278.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.27.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.50. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Danske cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 6,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,727,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,714.29. This trade represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $877,073.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,933.44. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,655 shares of company stock worth $3,123,578. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

