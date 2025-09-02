MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,695 Shares of Moelis & Company $MC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Palisades Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $189,639.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,544.68. The trade was a 26.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $460,537.60. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515.84. The trade was a 97.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 1.3%

MC opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $365.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 42.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

