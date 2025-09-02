MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,892 Shares of Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Geo Group worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Geo Group by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,608,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,198,000 after buying an additional 1,976,544 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Geo Group by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,124,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Geo Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,554,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Geo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,738,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,693,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Geo Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04.

Geo Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $636.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geo Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on GEO shares. Jones Trading reduced their price objective on Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Geo Group in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

