MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,234 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of PTC Therapeutics worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,363,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,993,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,427,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,443,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,153,000 after acquiring an additional 867,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,419,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,161,000 after acquiring an additional 632,049 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.53. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $58.38.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $178.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.01 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $124,441.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 71,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,163.20. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $555,635.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 337,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,064.58. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

