MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,798 Shares of Golar LNG Limited $GLNG

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 358.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -625.91 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.37 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,428.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, August 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

