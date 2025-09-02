MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 344 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cavco Industries worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 44.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 38.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $530.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $455.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.37. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.46 and a 52-week high of $549.99. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $556.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.97 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 300 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.68, for a total value of $156,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,358.32. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.30, for a total transaction of $1,298,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,331.80. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,661,749 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVCO

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.