MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,521 Shares of The AES Corporation $AES

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AES by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in AES by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 94,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 5.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

AES Stock Up 0.6%

AES opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The AES Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. AES had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 8.42%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

