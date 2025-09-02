MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,646 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 135.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

