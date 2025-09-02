MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,158 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,620 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,453,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,596,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,779,000 after buying an additional 419,832 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,389,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after buying an additional 88,680 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,124,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after acquiring an additional 572,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,014,436 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,999,000 after acquiring an additional 54,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Glj Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.96.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.93. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

