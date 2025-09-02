MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 434 Shares of Workiva Inc. $WK

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Workiva worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WK. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 705.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of WK stock opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.59 and a beta of 0.87. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.380 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WK. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Workiva Company Profile



Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

