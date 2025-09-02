MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 484 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Five Below by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,141,000 after buying an additional 104,883 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $15,160,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $105.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays set a $135.00 target price on Five Below in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Five Below from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,080. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $719,235.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,027.58. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,200 shares of company stock worth $1,740,209. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $145.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.09. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $154.30.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

