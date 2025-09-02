MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 524 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $201.27 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.30 and a 1 year high of $205.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.76 and a 200 day moving average of $175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%.The business had revenue of $296.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ESCO Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.900 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.040-2.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

