MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 537 Shares of Timken Company (The) $TKR

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Timken worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Timken by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 282.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 9.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Timken by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.13. Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average of $72.77.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $84.00 price target on shares of Timken and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

