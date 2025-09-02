MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 575 Shares of Albemarle Corporation $ALB

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Albemarle by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Albemarle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.7% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:ALB opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $113.91.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Piper Sandler set a $68.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Albemarle from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $86.47.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

