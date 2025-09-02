MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 611 Shares of Hexcel Corporation $HXL

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hexcel by 32.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Hexcel by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 817,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,760,000 after buying an additional 22,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.76. Hexcel Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 62.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

