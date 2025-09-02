MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 663 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Henry Schein by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 24.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $69.94. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%.The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.