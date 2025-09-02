MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 725 Shares of SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of SL Green Realty worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $151,525.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,791.57. This represents a 72.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.21. SL Green Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.30 and a beta of 1.74.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $147.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.24 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 2.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-5.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a yield of 543.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -572.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

