MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 8,295 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 80.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.15. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 577,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $6,612,500.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,284,108 shares in the company, valued at $427,275,877.68. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $1,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,653,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,380,016.20. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,190,503 shares of company stock worth $25,008,604. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

