MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 888 Shares of Bank OZK $OZK

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 46,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after buying an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5,021.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 243,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 238,910 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

