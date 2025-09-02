MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $3,360,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH stock opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.97. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.14 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Bio-Techne announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

