MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,464 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Core Natural Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

NYSE:CNR opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $134.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($2.01). Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 56.0%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.35%.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

