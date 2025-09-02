MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in MarketAxess by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $56,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 173.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.04. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.15 and a twelve month high of $296.68.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.09.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

