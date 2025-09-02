MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $176.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.61. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

