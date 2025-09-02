MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 52,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CBIZ by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 410,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 6.7% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,220,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,429,000 after buying an additional 138,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rodney A. Young purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,793.30. This represents a 31.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBZ opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.95. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

