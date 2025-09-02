MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,798,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,130,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,576,000 after buying an additional 203,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $72.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The company had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KTOS. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $473,060.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 346,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,412,482.78. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $222,040.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,968.54. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,419 shares of company stock worth $3,242,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.