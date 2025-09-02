MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. $LUMN

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 23.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 70,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.21. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 518,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,220. The trade was a 8.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 135,870 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $501,360.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 9,616,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,486,534.43. The trade was a 1.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 217,870 shares of company stock valued at $859,140. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

