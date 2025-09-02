MKS Inc. $MKSI Stock Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MKS were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS in the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MKS by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 103,257 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MKS by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of MKS by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of MKS by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 33,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94. MKS Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $125.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.42.

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.05 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%.MKS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. MKS’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In other MKS news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $27,630.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,490.20. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,955. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MKS in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MKS from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MKS from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

