Moderna, Inc. $MRNA Stake Cut by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $79.96. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative net margin of 94.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.33) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

