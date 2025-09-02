Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Modine Manufacturing worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 442.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 25,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $3,471,809.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,265,256.53. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael B. Lucareli sold 80,661 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $10,351,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,920 shares in the company, valued at $8,587,843.60. The trade was a 54.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,938 shares of company stock valued at $31,001,392 in the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $136.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $146.84.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 7.21%.The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.