Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,030 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.7% of Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 94.5% during the first quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 280.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,506 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,590,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 56.0% during the first quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $506.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $540.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Microsoft from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

