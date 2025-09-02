NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its position in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

NAPCO Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NSSC opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.51. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. NAPCO Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

NAPCO Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

