NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,099 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 94.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,658.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $83,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 127,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,982.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $137,939.36. Following the sale, the director owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,520. This trade represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $442,348. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.72.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

