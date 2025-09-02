NICO Resources (ASX:NC1) Insider Roderick (Rod) Corps Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1 – Get Free Report) insider Roderick (Rod) Corps purchased 200,000 shares of NICO Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 per share, with a total value of A$19,600.00.
NICO Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 million, a PE ratio of -2,532.13 and a beta of 1.40.
NICO Resources Company Profile
