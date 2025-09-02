NICO Resources (ASX:NC1) Insider Roderick (Rod) Corps Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1Get Free Report) insider Roderick (Rod) Corps purchased 200,000 shares of NICO Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 per share, with a total value of A$19,600.00.

NICO Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 million, a PE ratio of -2,532.13 and a beta of 1.40.

NICO Resources Company Profile

NICO Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for nickel. The company operates its flagship Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt project located in Western Australia. NICO Resources Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NICO Resources (ASX:NC1)

