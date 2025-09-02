Northern Trust Corp Buys 412 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation $CACC

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $19,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CACC. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $514.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.25. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a one year low of $409.22 and a one year high of $560.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $8.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.84 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.69%.Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 6,356 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.16, for a total value of $3,318,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,771,906.40. The trade was a 18.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 375 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $189,483.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,873,778.62. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,428 shares of company stock worth $19,262,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.