Northern Trust Corp Has $21.43 Million Stock Position in POSCO $PKX

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,609 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in POSCO were worth $21,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 20,297.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 75,912 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 402,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33,366 shares during the period.

PKX stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41. POSCO has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. POSCO had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, POSCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

