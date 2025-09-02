Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $20,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 162,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 0.1%

GRBK opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $84.66.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

In other news, COO Jed Dolson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total value of $1,335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 273,605 shares in the company, valued at $18,265,869.80. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

