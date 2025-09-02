Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,362 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $18,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 500.1% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $210.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.26 and a 1 year high of $366.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.20.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $151.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.54%. UFP Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.