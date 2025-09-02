Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 256 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2,723.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $213.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.90.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.4%

TRI stock opened at $177.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.57. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.60 and a fifty-two week high of $218.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.