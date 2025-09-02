Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 423 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF $IXC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5,970.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $43.29.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

