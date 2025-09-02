Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 486.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP stock opened at $230.56 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc has a one year low of $191.91 and a one year high of $321.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.12 and a 200-day moving average of $219.81.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $634.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

