Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF $ILCB

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 477,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 71,260 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,803,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

ILCB opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.96. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

