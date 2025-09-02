Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 5,553 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF $PPH

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 329.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPH. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 391.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $483.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.6069 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.