Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $304,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 130,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,898,148.34. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $1,714,544. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $128.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.24. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

