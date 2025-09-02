Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in MGM Resorts International $MGM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 20,815,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,958,000 after purchasing an additional 894,344 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,233,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,752,000 after purchasing an additional 447,870 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,409,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,477,000 after acquiring an additional 211,245 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,315,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after acquiring an additional 303,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,408,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $1,925,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

