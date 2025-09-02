Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUFG opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUFG. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

