Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $610,000 Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF $PWB

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 76.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of PWB stock opened at $119.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $121.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day moving average of $107.94.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

