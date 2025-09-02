Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $620,000 Stake in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Solventum by 376.8% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Solventum by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.80. Solventum Corporation has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

