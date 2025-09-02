Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $727,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,894,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,756,000 after purchasing an additional 669,614 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $12,474,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,382,000 after acquiring an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,557,000 after acquiring an additional 285,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.93. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $79.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.The firm’s revenue was down 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.33) EPS. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

