Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Alcoa $AA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 556.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 33.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,803,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,490,000 after buying an additional 1,721,222 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,978,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,729,000 after buying an additional 1,506,009 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,549,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after buying an additional 813,214 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $23,339,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Alcoa by 481.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 907,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,667,000 after purchasing an additional 751,053 shares during the period.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 10.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

