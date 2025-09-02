Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $VFMO

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 841.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.07% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFMO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFMO opened at $180.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.48. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

